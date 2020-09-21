Lady GaGa is thankful she has found a pal in her 'Rain on Me' collaborator Ariana Grande, and admitted having a female friend in the entertainment industry is similar to ''watching a pig fly''.
The 34-year-old singer and the 27-year-old star recently teamed up for song 'Rain on Me', and Gaga is thankful she is close to Ariana, because she has found it tough to make friends with fellow women in show business.
Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Morning', she said: ''I love that girl.
''You know how hard it is to make a female friend in this business?
''In this business, having a female friend is like watching a pig fly.''
The pair scooped three MTV Video Music Awards prizes, Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography, for the tune last month, and Gaga admitted she and Ariana are ''soul sisters''.
She said: ''Ariana and I really connected through this song.
''Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters. Girl, this is for us. We've both been through some s*** together, but we were willing to share that with each other. Ari, I love you.''
The pair were so close while shooting the music video for the track that Gaga accidentally scratched Ariana's eye.
In a behind-the-scenes video, Gaga could be heard saying: ''I shanked her with my nail by accident, dancing,'' as Ariana lay on the ground.
However, Ariana wasn't too worried as she checked out the scratch on her phone's camera and joked she ''hoped it scars''.
Gaga replied: ''Which I'm not going to let you do, so stop,'' before asking a crew member to bring her some of the first aid antibiotic Neosporin.
The pair then wrestled playfully, and Gaga said: ''You have a scratch on your face! You can't get infected before the video! Please let me put some Neosporin on it!''
