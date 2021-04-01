Lady GaGa is the new face of Dom Pérignon.

The 35-year-old singer announced her latest collaboration with the vintage champagne makers on Wednesday (31.03.21), with an image by Nick Knight that sees her holding a deep purple 2006 vintage sparkling rosé.

She captioned the post on Instagram: "I am very excited to announce my collaboration with @domperignonofficial! Dom Pérignon and I are both driven by the need for creative freedom and we’re excited to share the Queendom with you, an artistic universe we created with my dear friend @nick_knight! (sic)"

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker added in a clip: "I'm so excited to announce that I will be collaborating with the champagne house Dom Pérignon or La Maison Dom Pérignon, as they say in French.

"Their tradition is centuries old, but they push their own boundaries and find ways to reinvent themselves completely. And I am thrilled that we will be able to celebrate this together."

The pop megastar's latest brand collaboration comes after she teamed up with Oreo to launch 'Chromatica' cookies inspired by her album of the same name.

The vanilla-flavoured sweet treat swaps out the standard dark chocolate biscuit for bright pink and the white creme filling for luminous green.

And they even featured the 'Chromatica' logo, a heart, and Gaga in her gigantic heels.The Grammy-winner aimed to spread some "kindness" and bring some joy into people's lives with her foray into confectionery.

She said in a statement: “This collab is inspired by the world of 'Chromatica', where kindness rules all things.“I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”