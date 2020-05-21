Lady GaGa channels her ''extremely painful'' past and heartbreak into her upcoming album 'Chromatica'.

The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker has opened up about how her aim with the record was to be able to help others going through their own painful experiences.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she said: ''The sound, the music, being myself.

''How can I take something that's extremely painful for me and find the one piece of it that's universally human and help somebody else?

''And then see what it sounds like.''

The Grammy-winner has had a series of failed relationships - which included her breakups from former fiancés Christian Carino and Taylor Kinney, as well as a short-lived romance with sound engineer Dan Horton.

And on the song, 'Free Woman', she sings about not needing a man to be ''something''.

Reading lyrics from the track to Zane, Gaga - who has been dating the ''love of her life'', CEO Michael Polansky, since February - said: ''I'm not nothing without a steady hand, I'm not nothing unless I know I can. I'm still something if I don't got a man, I'm a free woman.''

The new record - the follow-up to 2016's 'Joanne' - sees Gaga reclaim ''the dance floor'' and she added how everything she went through is no longer weighing her down.

She added: ''I'm making a dance record again and this dance floor it's mine, I earned it, and all that stuff that I went through, I don't have to feel pain about it anymore, it can just be apart of me and I can keep going.''

'Chromatica' was originally due to drop on April 10, but was postponed just a few weeks prior due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and will now arrive on May 29.

At the time, Gaga said in a statement: ''This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right for me to release this album with all that going on during this global pandemic.''

The star-studded LP features collaborations with the likes of Sir Elton John, Ariana Grande and K-Pop group BLACKPINK.