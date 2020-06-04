Lady GaGa believes law and order in America is ''corrupt''.

The 34-year-old singer welcomed the news that fired cop Derek Chauvin's charges over George Floyd's death were changed from third degree murder to second degree murder, while three other offices - who were also sacked for their involvement in the incident - were charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder and manslaughter.

However, the 'Star is Born' actress is aware ''justice and healing'' cannot be guaranteed.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Because of the voices of the people, a principle this country was founded upon, now all four officers have been arrested for the racist and brutal murder of George Floyd.

''I hope that all cops who have engaged in or are engaging in any racist activity are met with the highest form of law & order, although we know the law & order in this country is predicated upon racism and is itself corrupt.

''We are once again witnessing the devastating and overwhelming evidence of police brutality and prejudicial responses from prosecutors and local officials.

''I also hope for the families of all Black lives who have been taken from us to see justice and healing though I believe many of us know we sadly cannot promise that.''

Gaga - who shared details of two organisations she has donated to, Black Lives Matter and Loveland Foundation - praised those who have spoken up and joined anti-racism protests throughout the country and called for more ''kindness''.

She continued: ''I applaud the brave citizens of this nation that are speaking up, and I support the unsupported voices of the Black community. I wish for their voices to be heard loudly and clearly, and that they feel loved and amplified by allies.

''I know you know how much I believe in kindness.

''The spirit of this movement is intrinsically rooted in a universal dream of kindness and it's precisely that same kindness that I am wishing for those that are suffering tonight.

''I have endless compassion in my heart as we struggle as one nation to find bold and effective solutions to an insidious and systemic problem that's plagued our country since its birth.''