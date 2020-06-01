Lady GaGa has branded US president Donald Trump a ''fool'' and a ''racist''.

The 'Poker Face' singer has hit out at the attitudes of ''everyday people'' in America and accused the president of having ''failed'' to lead the country properly because of his own prejudice.

Gaga insisted she didn't want to ''incite further anger'' following the death of George Floyd - who died after a cop knelt on his neck while arresting him in Minnesota last week - but wanted to help find a ''solution''.

She wrote in a lengthy statement shared on her social media channels: ''I have a lot of things to say about this, but the first thing I want to say is I'm afraid to say anything that will incite further anger, although that is precisely the emotion that's justified.

''I do not wish to contribute to more violence, I wish to contribute to a solution. I am outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country as a result of systemic racism and the corrupt system that supports it.

''The voices of the black community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly time and time again.

''And no matter what they do to protest, they are still meet with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them. Everyday people in America are racist, that's a fact.

''We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed. He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken.

''We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening. It's time for a change.''

The 34-year-old star promised to ''show love for the black community'' and pledged to do whatever she could to campaign for change.

She continued: ''We MUST show our love for the black community.

''As a white, privileged woman, I take an oath to stand by that. We haven't, as a privileged community, done enough to fight racism and stand up for those people who are being killed by it.

''This isn't justice. This is an epic tragedy that defines our country and has for a long time. I am sad. I am angry.

''And I will use the words that I can find to try to communicate what needs to change in as an effective and non-violent way as possible for me.''

Police officer Derek Chauvin was sacked after footage emerged of him kneeling on Floyd's neck, and he's subsequently been charged with murder.