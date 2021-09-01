Lady GaGa has teamed up with Westfield for a global live-streamed concert experience.

The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker is launching her upcoming jazz duets album with Tony Bennett, 'Love For Sale', by streaming a performance of jazz classics from within physical Fan Zones in 21 Westfield shopping malls across Europe and the US, including Westfield London, and online on September 30 - the day before the LP is released.

Those not able to attend in person will be able to use the 'Watch Together' function on Live.Westfield.com, where Little Monsters can form groups with other fans or host their own private viewing parties.

Gaga commented: "I love singing jazz music, and am very excited for everyone to hear my new album with Tony Bennett, 'Love For Sale'. I am grateful to Westfield for helping bring me and my performance to my fans across the world even when I can't travel to them."

Caroline Puechoultres, Chief Customer Officer for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, commented: "To partner with Lady Gaga, who is such an iconic and powerful force in the industry, is a huge opportunity for us to bring consumers together virtually and physically to launch her new album. Our network of destinations offers the power to bring people together and share in memorable experiences in partnership with artists and brands. The safety of our visitors to Westfield is of upmost importance to us, and as such a wealth of measures are in place across all our centres including, hand sanitisers and extra cleaning to help provide reassurance to our guests during these uncertain times. We are delighted to deliver this 360 Gaga experience to fans and customers, particularly at our newly branded centres and hope the public enjoy the experience ."

Jurgen Grebner Executive Vice President International Interscope Records said: "Having worked with Westfield on a number of live music events, it's really exciting to be able to take an artist performance to the next level across the Westfield audiences both online and off. The collaboration is a first for us where fans will be able to be part of Lady Gaga's performance of jazz classics through the intimate streamed event, or at one of the 21 Fan Zones in ten different countries, truly bringing audiences together across the globe."

Registration for exclusive access to the September 30 streamed performance goes live today (01.09.21) at Live.Westfield.com, and tickets to the official Fan Zones will be available starting on September 20 via www.eventbrite.co.uk.