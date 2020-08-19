Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande will perform 'Rain On Me' at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020.

The pop superstars are in contention for nine prizes each at the upcoming ceremony, including seven joint nominations for their collaborative track, which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography.

And now it's been confirmed that the 'Sour Candy' singer' and '7 Rings' hitmaker are set to give the world premiere performance of the mega-hit - which is taken from Gaga's acclaimed album 'Chromatica' - on August 30.

A tweet on the official page for the MTV VMAs reads: ''HANDS UP TO THE SKY...

IT'S REALLY HAPPENING. @ArianaGrande will be joining @LadyGaga for the WORLD PREMIERE performance of 'Rain On Me' at the #VMAs

Sunday, August 30 at 8p on @MTV (sic)''

The latest performance announcement comes after Miley Cyrus was confirmed to sing her newly-released track, 'Midnight Sky', at the virtual ceremony.

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Maluma and CNCO are also set to perform.

The artists are will play at outdoor locations across New York after it was announced that the ceremony will no longer be held at the Barclays Center, due to ''safety concerns'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also nominated are Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who scored six nominations each, including a nod each in the coveted Video of the Year category.

South Korean boy band BTS earned three nominations in the Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography categories, all for their hit single 'ON'.

Other Video of the Year nominees include Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, Future ft. Drake, and Taylor Swift, whilst the Artist of the Year category also features DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, and Post Malone.

Keke Palmer is set host the virtual ceremony.