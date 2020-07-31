Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande's surprise appearance at the 'Drive 'N Drag' show in Los Angeles has been called off.

The pop superstars - who teamed up on the mega-hit 'Rain On Me' on the former's recent record 'Chromatica' - were due to perform at the Rose Bowl event on Friday (31.07.20).

However, after The Chainsmokers' charity event in the Hamptons at the weekend came under heavy criticism after videos of the outdoor drive-in appeared to show people ignoring the safety measures, the organisers, Voss Events, made the decision to axe their appearance.

An insider told PageSix: ''Gaga really wanted to do it, but the Rose Bowl pulled the plug because of what happened in the Hamptons.

''They feared that once the crowd realised who it was, they would run toward the stage, not social distance, and they feared they'd lose their license.''

However, the event itself will still go ahead with drag stars Asia O'Hara, Plastique Tiara, Kameron Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Violet Chachki set to perform.

In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise, who put on EDM duo The Chainsmokers' show, had insisted that they ''followed all proper and current protocol'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests had to complete a questionnaire before ticket purchases - which cost between $1,250 and $25,000 - were confirmed, while concert-goers also received free face masks and had their temperatures taken upon arrival.

They stated: ''When we decided to produce this Drive-In Concert Fundraiser, our goal was to bring some joy into people's lives during these difficult times, and do it in the safest possible environment.

''We also wanted to give back to these important charities, create awareness for these local businesses and provide work to over 350 people who have been unemployed as a result of the pandemic.''

However, the event is being investigated by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York health commissioner.