Lady GaGa accidentally scratched Ariana Grande's eye during the 'Rain On Me' music video shoot.

The 34-year-old star shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the video on her Instagram page and revealed she gave Ariana, 27, the injury while they were rehearsing choreography.

In the video, Gaga can be heard saying: ''I shanked her with my nail by accident, dancing,'' as Ariana lay on the ground.

However, Ariana wasn't too concerned as she checked out the scratch on her phone's camera, saying: ''Lady Gaga scratched my eye. It's an honour. I hope it scars.''

Gaga replied: ''Which I'm not going to let you do, so stop,'' before asking a crew member to bring her some of the first aid antibiotic Neosporin.

The pair then wrestled playfully as Gaga said: ''You have a scratch on your face! You can't get infected before the video! Please let me put some Neosporin on it!''

Gaga shared the behind-the-scenes footage to celebrate 'Rain On Me' dominating in the MTV Video Music Awards nominations, with seven nods including Video and Song of the Year.

She posted on Instagram: ''I'm still glowing from all of the love for 'Rain On Me' from the VMAs! So @arianagrande and I wanted to share some of the fun we had making the video.''

And Ariana showed that she isn't holding the eye-scratching incident against Gaga, commenting: ''woooooow i love u so much (sic).''