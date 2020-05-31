Lady GaGa says her experience with bullying will stay with her for her ''whole life''.

The 'Stupid Love' singer suffered at the hands of bullies in school when she was younger, and has said she can still vividly remember the taunts her bullies used to make toward her.

She said: ''It stays with you your whole life. I remember things that bullies said in front of other people and nobody said anything. Nobody said, 'Are you OK? Are you fine?' In fact, if I was to speak up about a bully being mean to me, it would be making it worse for me at school.''

Despite her experience with bullying, the 34-year-old singer doesn't hold grudges against those who tore her down in school, because she values the ''importance of kindness''.

Speaking to Australian television series 'The Sunday Project', she added: ''Being bullied has taught me the importance of kindness because it is something that can be fixed.''

Meanwhile, Gaga's mother Cynthia Germanotta hinted at the star - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - being bullied at school back in January, when she said issues during her younger years caused the 'Poker Face' singer to develop depression.

She said at the time: ''In middle school, because she was unique, she started experiencing a lot of struggles.

''You know, feeling isolated from events. Humiliated. Taunted. And she would start to question herself and become doubtful of her own abilities. And that's when she developed depression.

''We tried our best as parents to help her, but didn't know everything.''

Cynthia thinks she made some ''mistakes'' as she never understood the extent of the 'A Star is Born' actress' depression because she wasn't as informed about the condition as she is now.

She said: ''I felt where I made mistakes was I didn't really know the warning signs to look for.''