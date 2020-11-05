Artist:
Song title: No Ordinary
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

A year on from the release of his second album 'Imagination & the Misfit Kid', Labrinth is back with a soaring new single entitled 'No Ordinary'. It's the first single from his next project which is yet to be announced.

This gospel-tinged track comes alongside a video featuring lots of religious imagery. We see Labrinth lighting a piece of palo santo, which translates to "holy wood" and is much prized for its healing and cleansing benefits, and he's also wearing white and there are some intensely peaceful nature backgrounds throughout. 

Since dropping his last album, Labrinth has also released another single, 'Still Don't Know My Name', for the soundtrack of the HBO teen drama series 'Euphoria', and even won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for the another song from the show entitled 'All for Us'. He also made a guest appearance on Sam Smith's song 'Love Goes' from the album of the same name, and joined the artists for We Are One on quarantine cover of John Lennon's 'Imagine'.

