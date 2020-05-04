La Roux was once forced to apologise to Kanye West in writing after insulting him.

The 'In For The Kill' hitmaker - whose real name is Elly Jackson - has revealed the bizarre feud she got in with the rap legend after telling one of their mutual friends that the 42-year-old hip-hop superstar is ''weird'' after they recorded in the same studio and how she had to pen a letter to say sorry for her comment at his request.

Speaking on the 'Slacker' podcast, Elly spilled: ''He's one of those people who's not 100 per cent normal.

''You can't talk about anything normal. You can't just have a normal conversation.

''He's on show 24 hours a day, it's just him. It's kind of amazing to be around.

''I'll never be around anything like that again. It was really strange.

''He wants people to walk away saying, 'That was really weird.'''

The 32-year-old singer found it ''creepy'', ''unsettling'' and ''upsetting'' when after she had made the ''weird'' comment she had to write the note to the 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker and pretend to be genuinely sorry.

She continued: ''It was quite creepy. I remember writing it. I was sat there on my sofa loling to myself like, 'Dear Kanye . . . ' They told on me. It was ridiculous.

''I just wrote it all with a massive grin on my face - although they do actually have quite a lot of power.

''I was like, 'I think I am going to genuinely apologise. It's no skin off my nose to write this email'.

''I didn't say anything bad about him. I just saw some behaviour - and it wasn't directed at me - that I found upsetting and unsettling.''