Artist:
Song title: Say Something
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

With her new album 'Disco' out November 6th 2020, Kylie Minogue has dropped a lyric video for her new song 'Say Something'. Kylie has always been about timeless dancefloor vibes, and nothing proves this more than her upcoming fifteenth studio album. Disco music is officially back IN.

