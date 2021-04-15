Kylie Minogue is working on a new extended edition of 'Disco'.

The 'Real Groove' singer has confirmed that 2021 will see her "repack" her chart-topping disco-pop album - and she's hinted "there's a lot to play with".

She told T Australia magazine: “This year, we will do a repack of ‘Disco’ and that instantly gets my neurons firing. What else can we do? What will it lead to? There’s a lot to play with . . .”

Kylie teasing a new 'Disco' release comes after Jessie Ware teased she is working with the pop icon.

The pair "hit it off" when they recorded an episode of the 'Spotlight' hitmaker's 'Table Manners' podcast last year, while they both were a part of the disco revival with their records 'What's Your Pleasure?' and 'Disco'.

And in February, Jessie, 36, confirmed she and Kylie, 52, had started collaborating.

She teased: “I’m working with her. It’s happening. Maybe we wouldn’t have thought to work together if we hadn't made similar albums? We hit it off over a halibut. Christmas cards and everything!”

Kylie let slip she was planning to hit the studio with the 'Remember Where You Are' hitmaker in December.

She spilled: “I’ve got to get in the studio with Jessie. That’s happening which I am wildly excited about."

Earlier this year, Kylie and Dua Lipa dropped a remixed version of Kylie's track 'Real Groove' from 'Disco' as a special treat for their fans, after she took part in the 'Levitating' hitmaker's 'Studio 2054' virtual concert in 2020.

The album saw the Australian pop queen return to her roots after her 2018 album 'Golden' was heavily influenced by country and dance music.

On disco making a comeback, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker said previously: "It's all cyclical, right? I loved disco.

"There's a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment.

"Both feel like good times for me, so I'm channelling that into this record."