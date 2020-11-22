Kylie Minogue thinks it would be "amazing" to record a duet with Madonna.

The 52-year-old pop star has admitted she'd love to work with the 'Frozen' hitmaker, as well as the likes of Dua Lipa, Lady GaGa and Miley Cyrus.

Asked about her collaboration ambitions, she shared: "I'd love to collaborate with more women, because I haven't done much of that. You could say any of the top girls right now: Dua is definitely having a great time. Lady Gaga. I love Miley [Cyrus]. I admire so many of these women.

"There's been talk about Madonna and I doing a duet for, it feels like, 20 years. If that were to happen, that would be amazing. I was dressing up in my bedroom to Madonna, to Whitney Houston, to Cyndi Lauper, and then Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, and Donna Summer."

Kylie released her new album 'Disco' earlier this month, but her mind has already turned towards her next record.

The singer admitted that the coronavirus pandemic - and the travel restrictions it's prompted - have forced her to change her approach.

Speaking about plans for her next album, she told ELLE.com: "I haven't thought about the direction, but I have thought about writing again. Maybe that's because the schedule isn't like it's been for every other album of my entire life, where you're flying around to different cities and different countries.

"Now that I've got my setup at home and you can do remote writing sessions and recording sessions, there's a little bit of me thinking, I'd just love to write more music. I don't know what that would be."