Kylie Minogue is set to release a new song this Thursday (23.07.20).

The 52-year-old singer is expected to drop a new disco floor-filler tune, 'Say Something', and the track will appear on her forthcoming 15th studio album.

An industry insider said: ''She has been working on her new music for a while now but everything has really come together in the last few months.

'''Say Something' is upbeat and summery. It's been a grim few months for everyone so Kylie feels like now is the perfect time to put it out and spread some joy.''

Kylie's new album will see the Princess of Pop return to her roots, after her 2018 album 'Golden' was heavily influenced by the country and dance music genres.

The insider added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''From what I've heard of it so far, the new record is set to be a disco classic.

''It's everything you want from a Kylie album. Fans are going to love it.''

In May, the 'In Your Eyes' hitmaker admitted her new record, 'Kylie', is to feature a set of ''grown-up disco'' tracks.

She said: ''[It's] difficult even for me to explain. ''But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun.''

On disco making a comeback with artists like Doja Cat and Dua Lipa channelling the genre on their recent hits 'Say So' and 'Don't Start Now' respectively, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker said: ''It's all cyclical, right? I loved disco.

''There's a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment.

''Both feel like good times for me, so I'm channelling that into this record.''