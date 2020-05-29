Kylie Minogue is going full-on disco on her upcoming 15th studio album.

The Australian pop icon has revealed that 'Kylie' is set to feature a set of ''grown-up disco'' tracks.

In an interview with GQ, she teased: ''[It's] difficult even for me to explain. ''But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun.''

On disco making a comeback with artists like Doja Cat and Dua Lipa channelling the genre on their recent hits 'Say So' and 'Don't Start Now' respectively, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker said: ''It's all cyclical, right? I loved disco.

''There's a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment.

''Both feel like good times for me, so I'm channelling that into this record.''

The singer - who turned 52 this week and celebrated by releasing her own brand of rose wine - has been learning how to engineer and produce her record in lockdown.

Whilst it was previously revealed that she has been working with German producer Mousse T and Italian DJ Alex Gaudino, as well as French studio wizard Mirwais, who is known for his work with Madonna and is often referred to as the 'Disco God'.

On what fans can expect, Kylie added: ''The songs that are pure escapism have even stronger purpose.''

The 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker went down the country route on her 2018 LP 'Golden'.

But she teased last year that Disco Kylie is set to return.

She said: ''I feel a bit of disco coming on next.

''There's actually a big disco section in this show and we all know about it by the end because it nearly takes us all out.

''It's full-on, full-tilt, so that's where I would go at this point.''

Kylie is not the only pop star going down the disco path, as her 'Kids' duet partner Robbie Williams recently announced he's doing just that.

In fact, he was inspired to pen party music for his upcoming follow-up to 2016's 'The Heavy Entertainment Show' and last year's festive LP 'The Christmas Present' after listening to Kylie's 2001 track 'Your Disco Needs You', which he co-wrote.

He said: ''I've got to say, as I look down the list of my new songs from my new album, that I don't know when it's coming out. It's got a very disco feel to it.''