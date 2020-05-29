Kylie Minogue has revealed her new album 'Kylie' is ''grown-up disco'' and she aims to provide her fans with ''pure escapism''.
Kylie Minogue is going full-on disco on her upcoming 15th studio album.
The Australian pop icon has revealed that 'Kylie' is set to feature a set of ''grown-up disco'' tracks.
In an interview with GQ, she teased: ''[It's] difficult even for me to explain. ''But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun.''
On disco making a comeback with artists like Doja Cat and Dua Lipa channelling the genre on their recent hits 'Say So' and 'Don't Start Now' respectively, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker said: ''It's all cyclical, right? I loved disco.
''There's a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment.
''Both feel like good times for me, so I'm channelling that into this record.''
The singer - who turned 52 this week and celebrated by releasing her own brand of rose wine - has been learning how to engineer and produce her record in lockdown.
Whilst it was previously revealed that she has been working with German producer Mousse T and Italian DJ Alex Gaudino, as well as French studio wizard Mirwais, who is known for his work with Madonna and is often referred to as the 'Disco God'.
On what fans can expect, Kylie added: ''The songs that are pure escapism have even stronger purpose.''
The 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker went down the country route on her 2018 LP 'Golden'.
But she teased last year that Disco Kylie is set to return.
She said: ''I feel a bit of disco coming on next.
''There's actually a big disco section in this show and we all know about it by the end because it nearly takes us all out.
''It's full-on, full-tilt, so that's where I would go at this point.''
Kylie is not the only pop star going down the disco path, as her 'Kids' duet partner Robbie Williams recently announced he's doing just that.
In fact, he was inspired to pen party music for his upcoming follow-up to 2016's 'The Heavy Entertainment Show' and last year's festive LP 'The Christmas Present' after listening to Kylie's 2001 track 'Your Disco Needs You', which he co-wrote.
He said: ''I've got to say, as I look down the list of my new songs from my new album, that I don't know when it's coming out. It's got a very disco feel to it.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Set up as an old-style disaster movie with only a fraction of the plot, this...
California is well-known for playing host to regular earthquakes, being located right on top of...
Far from the standard biographical documentary, this is a strikingly artistic exploration of the life...
In true Nick Cave style, the lines between real-life and fiction are blurred in a...
Indescribably insane, this outrageously inventive French drama is so bracingly strange that we can't help...
When a red curtain opens and an orchestra conductor emerges to "direct" the unmistakable 20th...