Kylie Minogue says working on her new album, 'Disco', was her ''coping mechanism'' during lockdown.

The 'Dancing' hitmaker - who lives in London with her boyfriend Paul Solomons - was thankful to be able to escape the news amid the coronavirus pandemic to work on her new record at home.

The 'Spinning Around' singer also got stuck in learning how to produce and engineer the songs, as well, and it was the perfect distraction.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she said: ''It did present its ­challenges towards the end, when it all caught up with me. I'd been going, going, going really hard, a) to get it done but b) it was a distraction, a coping mechanism.

''I had one producer say, 'I just realised today that this has kept me sane, doing this'.

''We all had that common thing of a place to focus your energy and a place to pretend for a minute.

''You're not watching the news while you're doing that, so you didn't have to see it.

''We were aware of it and I'm not sure that through lockdown lyrics were written about that, but they were coloured by it, for sure.''

Kylie joked about giving herself an engineer credit on her follow-up to 2018's 'Golden', but she's actually going to do it after the stress she went through.

She said: ''There's nine songs that came from my living room, then I think the four bonus tracks on the deluxe version are all from home as well.

''I joked when we were working on the album, I said to the people I was working with, 'I'm going to need an engineer credit for this'.

''I said it as a bit of a throwaway thing, then by the end of the album I thought, 'I'm totally getting an additional engineer credit!' I did all the plugging together and stressed about it.''

So far, the 52-year-old singer has released the singles 'Say Something' and 'Magic' from the hotly-anticipated LP, which sees Kylie revive her iconic disco sound.