Kylie Minogue feels proud that her gold hot pants are now in a museum.

The 53-year-old singer wore the eye-catching hot pants in the video for her hit single 'Spinning Around' in 2000, and they now form part of a Kylie-themed collection at a museum Down Under.

Asked about the hot pants, Kylie - who previously starred as Charlene Robinson in the Australian soap 'Neighbours' - explained: "They belong to a museum, a performing arts museum in Melbourne, Australia.

"As do Charlene's overalls, which I probably never owned in the first place - they were a souvenir that I took from 'Neighbours'.

"So they've got the overalls, the gold hot pants, the showgirl thing, the 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' jumpsuit ... yeah, I donated pretty much everything to them in bulk in 2005. Ever since then, they've got some bits and pieces."

Kylie also has a number of items on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

She told 'Headliners': "The Victoria and Albert Museum have a ... my dressing room, basically, from 2006.

"So, I went in there in 2019 and had a little snoop down where my dressing room is and I said to my boyfriend, 'There's those shoes - I've been wondering where those shoes were!'"

Kylie and her sister Dannii have both enjoyed impressive success in the music industry over the years.

And the chart-topping star explained that her parents were always keen for them to develop their talents from a very young age.

Kylie shared: "My parents were keen to expose us to the arts and to music, so I was in music class at about four or five."