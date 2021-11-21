Kylie Minogue has revealed that her iconic hot pants are now in a museum in Melbourne.
Kylie Minogue feels proud that her gold hot pants are now in a museum.
The 53-year-old singer wore the eye-catching hot pants in the video for her hit single 'Spinning Around' in 2000, and they now form part of a Kylie-themed collection at a museum Down Under.
Asked about the hot pants, Kylie - who previously starred as Charlene Robinson in the Australian soap 'Neighbours' - explained: "They belong to a museum, a performing arts museum in Melbourne, Australia.
"As do Charlene's overalls, which I probably never owned in the first place - they were a souvenir that I took from 'Neighbours'.
"So they've got the overalls, the gold hot pants, the showgirl thing, the 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' jumpsuit ... yeah, I donated pretty much everything to them in bulk in 2005. Ever since then, they've got some bits and pieces."
Kylie also has a number of items on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
She told 'Headliners': "The Victoria and Albert Museum have a ... my dressing room, basically, from 2006.
"So, I went in there in 2019 and had a little snoop down where my dressing room is and I said to my boyfriend, 'There's those shoes - I've been wondering where those shoes were!'"
Kylie and her sister Dannii have both enjoyed impressive success in the music industry over the years.
And the chart-topping star explained that her parents were always keen for them to develop their talents from a very young age.
Kylie shared: "My parents were keen to expose us to the arts and to music, so I was in music class at about four or five."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Set up as an old-style disaster movie with only a fraction of the plot, this...
California is well-known for playing host to regular earthquakes, being located right on top of...
Far from the standard biographical documentary, this is a strikingly artistic exploration of the life...
In true Nick Cave style, the lines between real-life and fiction are blurred in a...
Indescribably insane, this outrageously inventive French drama is so bracingly strange that we can't help...
When a red curtain opens and an orchestra conductor emerges to "direct" the unmistakable 20th...