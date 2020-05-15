Kylie Minogue made £2 million last year.

The 51-year-old singer raked in the cash, according to new accounts filed by her UK company Darenote Limited, and that is set to double next year to £4 million when profits from her most recent tour are added in.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Kylie is still a money-making machine.

''Her fan base is very loyal and will continue to see her live whenever possible.''

And Kylie won't just be relying on her music to bring in the cash as it was recently revealed that the star is set to launch her own range of wine this year.

The 'Loco-motion' hitmaker is reportedly keen to get an alcoholic beverage with her name on it on the shelves in time for the party season so is in talks with several producers around the world in the hope of finding the perfect flavour for her venture.

A source previously said: ''Kylie has had the idea about launching her own wine range for ages but now it is finally coming into fruition.

''She is working with her team to make it happen and is in discussions with lots of vineyards to find the perfect wines.

''Kylie has loads of adult fans and it feels like a good fit for her to put her name to a wine which is sophisticated but fun, just like her.

''She has been working on it for some time but is hoping she will finally be able to put it out there later this year as a treat for all of her fans.''

However, the star is also busy working on new music with one of Little Mix's songwriters.

Kylie has teamed up with Maegan Cottone - who is behind some of the girl group's top tunes, such as 'Move' and 'Salute' - to come up with some new songs.

Late last year, Kylie revealed she would be working on her next album in 2020, after going down the country route on her 2018 LP 'Golden'.

She said at the time: ''A rest will definitely do me the world of good! After that I'll mostly be writing and prepping for the next album.

''It's been such an inspiring year and I think that both me and my audience are ready for some new music. Let's see where the journey takes us next!''