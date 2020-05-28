Kylie Minogue is releasing her own wine.

The 'Wow' singer has spent two years working with Benchmark Drinks on her signature rosé and to mark her 51st birthday on Thursday (28.05.20), the ''fresh and light'' beverage will hit Tesco stores in the UK.

Kylie said: ''I have a great passion for rosé and have loved working for the last two years on developing Kylie Minogue Wines. Working with the brilliant team at Benchmark Drinks we have created a Rosé that I am truly enamoured by, it's fresh, light and the perfect pink.''

Paul Schaafsma of Benchmark Drinks added: ''It has been a privilege collaborating with Kylie to bring her rosé vision to life.

''Kylie's exquisite taste and refined palate made it a dream to develop this bespoke rosé blend, creating a beautifuly elegant wine which reflects the character of Kylie Minogue.''

Kylie Minogue Rosé is a bespoke blend made from Carignan and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes sourced from the south of France and the long-necked curved bottle features an engraved label bearing the 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' hitmaker's signature and is finished with a bespoke pearlescent capsule.

The wine will retail at £9 per bottle.

It was first claimed in March that Kylie had been working on her own wine range.

A source said at the time: ''Kylie has had the idea about launching her own wine range for ages but now it is finally coming into fruition.

''She is working with her team to make it happen and is in discussions with lots of vineyards to find the perfect wines.

''Kylie has loads of adult fans and it feels like a good fit for her to put her name to a wine which is sophisticated but fun, just like her.

''She has been working on it for some time but is hoping she will finally be able to put it out there later this year as a treat for all of her fans.''