Kylie Minogue wishes she used her platform to ''speak up'' when she was younger.

The 52-year-old singer has been in the spotlight since the 1980s, and has said she regrets ''letting things slide'' in her early years of fame which she would definitely speak out against if they happened today.

She said: ''It's more like a little bit here, a little bit there, wish I hadn't have done that, a lot of wish I had done that differently, I could have done that better, why didn't I see what was happening.

''Mostly [as a perfectionist], there are some areas, when I'm really on the fence about something, it can go either way.

''I'm not sure how correct I am in saying, in recent years, last five, ten years, whatever, where I am more ... I don't let things slide, some things from the past ... I've always had the idea, but haven't always spoken up.''

And the 'Say Something' hitmaker says it's refreshing to see up-and-coming singers these days being confident enough to speak out against injustice.

During an interview with Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie for the 'Table Manners' podcast, she added: ''It does seem like the younger girls now have stronger voices. And that's amazing.''

Meanwhile, Kylie recently praised her boyfriend Paul Solomons - whom she has been dating for two-and-a-half years - for ''rescuing'' her.

The 'Loco-Motion' singer admitted Paul got ''thrown in at the deep end'' when they first met, as she was still recovering from her split from former fiance Joshua Sasse, struggling with the pace of life on the road, and at one point had to pull out of a show due to sickness.

She said: ''He's been great . . . he is great. He got thrown in at the deep end dating me, like, 'Now I'm going on tour'.

''He had to come to the rescue a few times on tour when I was really unwell. He'd swoop in and hold me in a way that no one else can.

''He cares about my fans, he cares about my world, but mostly he cares about me. It's so nice to have that one person who's not involved in your tour, not in that way, and just wants to know that I'm OK.

''So things are really good and he's excited about this next phase for me.''