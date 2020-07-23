Kylie Minogue ''did an Adele'' and re-watched her 2019 Glastonbury Legend's slot set.

The 52-year-old Australian pop princess has revealed she and her boyfriend Paul Solomons donned Glasto shirts and had some rosé whilst they watched her show-stopping debut on the Pyramid Stage at the iconic Worthy Farm festival back on television - just like the 'Hello' hitmaker did last month with her 2016 set when they aired in the place of the extravaganza which was called off this summer, due to Covid-19.

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker admitted she was so full of ''nerves'' on the day so it was nice to sit back and take it all in.

Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2, she said: ''I did do a bit of an Adele with my boyfriend and we had our Glasto T-shirts on.

''I had the nerves leading up to it, not as much as on the day, but we had rosé on the go and it was so nice watching it again.''

Kylie's set came 14 years after she was forced to pull out of the gig due to a cancer diagnosis.

The record-breaking performance was the most-watched ever on the BBC, with an audience of 3.2 million tuning in.

Meanwhile, the 'I Should Be So Lucky' singer has just released her Disco comeback single, 'Say Something', from her upcoming LP 'DISCO', and she has teased a music video for the track, which she filmed socially distanced with a mask on, is on the way soon.

The 'Dancing' star warned the ''heartfelt'' floor-filler may make some fans cry.

She explained: ''We wrote it last year I just think it's this gigantic song yet it's very heartfelt at the same time.

''When you see the video, which will be a week or two away, it's like a galactic disco, it's about our eternal quest for love and searching and how there's someone out there who you can relate to and makes you a better person.

''It felt like the one to go with first and there's a lot of room for emotion with that, however you feel. If you want to shut up and dance, or cry.''

She added: ''I think we're going to get the director moving on that, and she's wonderful her name is Sophie Miller.

''We worked on it with the COVID supervisor and everyone in masks so a slightly different experience, but trust me when I say I felt as exhausted in that video as I do with any other video.''