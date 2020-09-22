Kylie Minogue has announced her second single from her upcoming album 15th studio album, 'Magic', will be released this week.
Kylie Minogue will release her new single, 'Magic', on Thursday (24.09.20).
The Australian pop princess will give fans another taste of her upcoming album, 'Disco', with the follow-up to lead single, 'Say Something', arriving later this week.
She tweeted: ''I. AM. SO. EXCITED. I can finally announce that my next single is called #MAGIC and it's coming out this Thursday! https://Kylie.lnk.to/MagicTW (sic)''
'Disco' is set to be released on November 6.
In May, the 'In Your Eyes' hitmaker revealed her hotly-anticipated LP is to feature a set of ''grown-up disco'' tracks.
She said: ''[It's] difficult even for me to explain. ''But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun.''
On disco making a comeback with artists like Doja Cat and Dua Lipa channelling the genre on their recent hits 'Say So' and 'Don't Start Now' respectively, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker said: ''It's all cyclical, right? I loved disco.
''There's a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment.
''Both feel like good times for me, so I'm channelling that into this record.''
The 'Loco-Motion' singer has been learning how to engineer and produce her own vocals amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Whilst Kylie has been working with disco pop producer Mousse T, Italian DJ Alex Gaudino, and Madonna's French producer Mirwais on her new music.
The 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker teased last year that ''Disco Kylie'' was set to return.
She said: ''I feel a bit of disco coming on next.
''There's actually a big disco section in this show and we all know about it by the end because it nearly takes us all out.
''It's full-on, full-tilt, so that's where I would go at this point.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Set up as an old-style disaster movie with only a fraction of the plot, this...
California is well-known for playing host to regular earthquakes, being located right on top of...
Far from the standard biographical documentary, this is a strikingly artistic exploration of the life...
In true Nick Cave style, the lines between real-life and fiction are blurred in a...
Indescribably insane, this outrageously inventive French drama is so bracingly strange that we can't help...
When a red curtain opens and an orchestra conductor emerges to "direct" the unmistakable 20th...