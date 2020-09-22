Kylie Minogue will release her new single, 'Magic', on Thursday (24.09.20).

The Australian pop princess will give fans another taste of her upcoming album, 'Disco', with the follow-up to lead single, 'Say Something', arriving later this week.

She tweeted: ''I. AM. SO. EXCITED. I can finally announce that my next single is called #MAGIC and it's coming out this Thursday! https://Kylie.lnk.to/MagicTW (sic)''

'Disco' is set to be released on November 6.

In May, the 'In Your Eyes' hitmaker revealed her hotly-anticipated LP is to feature a set of ''grown-up disco'' tracks.

She said: ''[It's] difficult even for me to explain. ''But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun.''

On disco making a comeback with artists like Doja Cat and Dua Lipa channelling the genre on their recent hits 'Say So' and 'Don't Start Now' respectively, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker said: ''It's all cyclical, right? I loved disco.

''There's a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment.

''Both feel like good times for me, so I'm channelling that into this record.''

The 'Loco-Motion' singer has been learning how to engineer and produce her own vocals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whilst Kylie has been working with disco pop producer Mousse T, Italian DJ Alex Gaudino, and Madonna's French producer Mirwais on her new music.

The 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker teased last year that ''Disco Kylie'' was set to return.

She said: ''I feel a bit of disco coming on next.

''There's actually a big disco section in this show and we all know about it by the end because it nearly takes us all out.

''It's full-on, full-tilt, so that's where I would go at this point.''