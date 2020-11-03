Kylie Minogue and Prince nearly recorded a song together in the early 1990s.

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker met the 'Purple Rain' singer - who sadly died in 2016 - after a show at Earls Court, and once she revealed she was working on an album at the time, he suggested a collaboration.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she said: "I’m more gutsy than I kind of make out sometimes even to myself. We hung out and he kind of put me on the spot a bit.

"He was like, ‘So where are your lyrics?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t…’ ‘Where do you want your mic set up?' I just like, wrote some lyrics.

"I didn’t even write songs then. I mean, I kind of wanted to, but I didn’t really, and I gave him some lyrics.”

Prince would then have his driver drop off a cassette tape for her, which featured him singing the potential duet.

She added: "There was no one to share it with! There's a cassette in my hand with Prince singing, a song called 'Baby Doll', that I kind of was involved with...

"That was my almost [dream come true]. We didn't record it."

Kylie explained that her label at the time wasn't keen on the idea of Prince recording all of the instrumental parts himself for the track, and she doesn't know where the tape is now.

Meanwhile, the 'Magic' singer is set to play a special livestream show on Saturday (07.11.20) to celebrate the release of her new album 'Disco'.

Discussing the strange way of delivering a gig during the pandemic, she previously said: "It's hard to call it a concert. I think of it as a performance as there is no crowd.

"There's no response to what you are doing. But it will be a very exciting way to present a lot of the new music and a few old hits."