Kylie Minogue had a huge list of things to do during the Covid-19 lockdown but actually spent most of her time cleaning and gardening.
Kylie Minogue is a keen gardener.
The 52-year-old pop star has revealed that she had a huge list of things to do during the Covid-19 lockdown but actually spent most of her time cleaning and gardening.
She explained: ''I've achieved none of the things that were on the list. I think the cleaning and gardening accounted for most of it. Oh, and setting up my home studio took some effort. For now, it seems our dance floors and discos are mostly in the kitchen - but hey, sometimes they're the best ones!''
Speaking about keeping fit, she added: ''I hate to admit that I didn't do very well on that front.''
Along with cleaning and gardening, Kylie spent most of lockdown working on her new album 'Disco', which she recorded at home.
She said: ''I had to learn how to record my own vocals and a whole lot of technical stuff that I just hadn't done before.
''[I was drawn to disco] because it has such a rich and compelling history and has morphed through the years. My world of disco for the album has nods to every decade from the 70s to now. We didn't want to have a solely retro sound, rather an album which can give way to everyone's inner disco.''
Meanwhile, Kylie marked her birthday in May with the release of her Signature Rosé wine, and following its success, her Kylie Minogue Wines company recently brought out the first in their 'Collection' series, the 2019 Côtes de Provence Rosé.
She said: ''I am so excited to debut the first of the Collection series. The Côtes de Provence is my first vintage!
''l look forward to seeing and hearing how people enjoy this beautifully pale, blush Provencal rosé.''
The wine was created in Provence and features aromas of pink grapefruit, watermelon and lemon blossom. It is described as offering a ''crisp, dry and beautifully textured palate with zesty fruits'' which ''leads to a long, silky mineral finish''.
When she launched her debut wine, the 'Can't Get You Outta My Head' singer revealed she'd been working on the venture for two years.
