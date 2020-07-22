Kylie Minogue's new album 'DISCO' will be released on November 6.

The 52-year-old singer has confirmed she's set to launch her 15th studio album with the floor-filler tune 'Say Something' this week.

Taking to her social media pages, she teased: ''Are you waiting for me to SAY SOMETHING??? My new album DISCO is released November 6th and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning at 00:01 BST #KylieDisco (sic)''

The upcoming record sees Kylie return to her roots after her 2018 country pop record 'Golden'.

An industry insider recently teased: ''She has been working on her new music for a while now but everything has really come together in the last few months.

'''Say Something' is upbeat and summery. It's been a grim few months for everyone so Kylie feels like now is the perfect time to put it out and spread some joy.''

In May, the 'In Your Eyes' hitmaker revealed her hotly-anticipated LP is to feature a set of ''grown-up disco'' tracks.

She said: ''[It's] difficult even for me to explain. ''But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun.''

On disco making a comeback with artists like Doja Cat and Dua Lipa channelling the genre on their recent hits 'Say So' and 'Don't Start Now' respectively, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker said: ''It's all cyclical, right? I loved disco.

''There's a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment.

''Both feel like good times for me, so I'm channelling that into this record.''

The 'Loco-Motion' singer has been learning how to engineer and produce her own vocals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whilst Kylie has been working with disco pop producer Mousse T, Italian DJ Alex Gaudino, and Madonna's French producer Mirwais on her new music.

The 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker had teased last year that Disco Kylie is set to return.

She said: ''I feel a bit of disco coming on next.

''There's actually a big disco section in this show and we all know about it by the end because it nearly takes us all out.

''It's full-on, full-tilt, so that's where I would go at this point.''