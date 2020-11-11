Kylie Minogue, Bryan Adams and Cher have joined this year's star-studded Children In Need charity single.

The annual charity telethon has brought together a host of huge music stars - also including the likes of Robbie Williams, Nile Rodgers, Gregory Porter, Jess Glynne, Paloma Faith and Mel C - for a cover of Oasis hit 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out'.Bryan said: "It is an honour to sing on the Children in Need single. Let’s all help make it into a big smash record to help the kids.”

Cher added: "I felt very emotional recording this song, it was very important to me.”

The supergroup - which has been named the BBC Radio 2 Allstars - have come together to raise funds to support children and young people in need across the UK.

The line-up is rounded off by Clean Bandit, Izzy Bizu, Ella Eyre, Jamie Cullum, Rebecca Ferguson, KSI, Lenny Kravitz, Lauv, Ava Max, James Morrison, Jack Savoretti, Jay Sean and Yola.

The BBC Concert Orchestra has lent its talents to the recording, with Grace Chatto and Sheku Kanneh-Mason joining on cello, and Anoushka Shankar on sitar.

The single is available to pre-order now, and fans will be able to hear the song in full on Friday (13.11.20).

Kylie heaped praise on Children In Need for the work they do, and pointed out the impact of the coronavirus pandemic makes its fundraising efforts "more poignant than ever".

She said: "Children in Need is such a special charity and so loved by everyone, including me. It was a privilege to take part in this recording with so many amazing artists.

"This year it feels even more poignant than ever, and I hope we can all come together to raise as much as possible.”

BBC Radio 2's head of music Jeff Smith - who curated the line-up - added: “I would like to thank Mark Taylor and Brian Rawling for brilliantly producing this record, plus Phill Deacon for making an amazing film of the song. I’d also like to thank every single artist and musician who helped bring this extraordinary track to life.

"I think the lyrics within this song are extremely poignant given the times we are in, and hope this song not only raises vital funds for children and young people across the UK, but also brings hope to people that need it, as the lyrics say, 'Just try not to worry, you’ll see them someday.' "