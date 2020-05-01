Kylie Jenner will ''always love'' Travis Scott.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star split from the rapper last October but they are believed to have reunited earlier this year and now she's marked his 28th birthday by heaping praise on the 'Astroworld' hitmaker and hailing him as ''daddy of the year'' because of his close bond with their two-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie shared a number of previously-unseen photos of Travis and Stormi to Instagram on Thursday (30.05.20) and wrote: ''DADA. Happy birthday to daddy of the year! I'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i'm crying. love you forever! @travisscott.(sic)''

The photos included one of Kylie cradling Stormi at the hospital shortly after she had given birth while Travis watched over them, a red carpet shot of the trio and the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker playing with his daughter in her room, as well as an adorable video of the toddler giggling away as she rode on the back of her dad's bike.

It was claimed in March that Travis' relationship with the 22-year-old Lip Kit guru was stronger than ever following their brief split.

A source previously said: ''Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age.

''The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but in doing so, they are better now than ever.''

In December, Travis spoke of his close bond with Stormi and pledged to always love Kylie even if they weren't together.

He said: ''Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier.

''She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy.

'' I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.''