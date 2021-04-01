Kylie Jenner is "determined" to get "toned for summer".

The 23-year-old reality star has been trying to ensure she does around three workouts a week with her personal trainer and has also been going on hikes with her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

A source told E! News: "Kylie is determined now more than ever to get toned for summer."

She's fully into fitness and health. She wants to maintain her figure and stay toned for summer."

They continued: "She prefers doing outdoor workouts because it's more distracting and feels nice to be in nature."

Kylie - who has her little girl with rapper Travis Scott - is said to have been "super motivated" lately.

The insider added that: "She will go on long walks with Stormi on the trails by her house or go for a hike nearby. "Kylie has been watching what she eats at home but isn't restricting herself. When she goes out with friends, she eats what she wants. She has been super motivated recently and is loving the endorphins."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star upping her fitness game comes after she recently revealed that she is attempting to cut out meat from her diet after she previously tried veganism in 2017.

Showing fans a plate of sweet potato, couscous and broccoli on Instagram, she wrote: "really trying to not eat meat rn so here's my little dinner (sic)"

Kylie first switched up her diet when she tried "this whole vegan thing" four years ago, when she shared a range of meat and animal produce-free substitutes for her favourite dishes, such as tacos, salsa, and a smoothie.