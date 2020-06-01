Kylie Jenner wants people to ''stop focusing on how much money she has''.

The 22-year-old reality star recently slammed Forbes magazine after they revoked her title of youngest self-made billionaire, claiming she is no longer worth a billion dollars and accusing her of spinning a ''web of lies'' about her business including her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

And now, sources have said Kylie is tired of talking about her finances.

One insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''At the end of the day Kylie just wants people to stop focusing on how much money she has. The article was written by Forbes and they were given proof of everything. This whole thing seems to be a clickbait attempt for Forbes.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has two-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott - took to Twitter last week to slam the publication for their scathing article, claiming they made ''unproven assumptions''.

She wrote: ''what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period ... 'even creating tax returns that were likely forged' that's your proof?

''so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading .. but okay ... i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i'm doing perfectly fine. (sic)''

And Kylie's attorney, Michael Kump, also dismissed the allegations.

He said in a statement: ''We have reviewed Forbes' article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a 'web of lies' to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies. Forbes' accusation that Kylie and her accountants 'forged tax returns' is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements. It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie's net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes.''