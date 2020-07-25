Kylie Jenner has splashed out £156,000 on a pony for her daughter Stormi.

The 22-year-old make-up mogul purchased the grey pony hunter for Stormi, two, and had him shipped to Los Angeles from the Netherlands at an extra cost of between £5,000 and £7,000, according to DailyMail.com.

Breeder Stal Wilten revealed the sale on Instagram, writing: ''#ThrowbackThursday goes to the most famous pony of them all Frozen. We got news he has landed in L.A. and living the life with a sweet little girl named Stormi. @kyliejenner in true fashion, made sure her daughter had the most precious pony out there. We can't wait to see pictures of Stormi and Frozen @stalwilten @roywilten (sic).''

Kylie is not the only celebrity to purchase a horse from the breeder, with Kaley Cuoco, Jessica Springsteen and Jennifer Gates among those who have bought from him in the past.

A source told DailyMail.com: ''Lots of celebrities import horses from the Wiltens or have purchased from their bloodlines - Kaley Cuoco, Jessica Springsteen and Jennifer Gates among them.

''Frozen will stay in quarantine for 14 days now so Stormi most likely doesn't know he's arrived yet. He's a very famous pony for a very famous little girl.''

Meanwhile, Kylie recently revealed she had gotten a tattoo dedicated to her daughter.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star showed off a new inking, the time of 4:43, on her right arm, as Stormi was born at 4:43pm on February 1, 2018.

And the star has confessed that her life ''changed forever'' when she welcomed Stormi into the world two years ago, with former boyfriend Travis Scott.

She wrote on Instagram to mark Stormi's birthday earlier this year: ''And just like that she's two ... happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo (sic)''

And Kylie would love to have four children, explaining: ''I see myself for sure having four kids I just don't know when. I don't have a timeline for this. I don't know if I'm going to have four kids tomorrow or four kids in seven years.''