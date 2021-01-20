Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin line will be available in France from January 25.

The beauty mogul has just announced that her popular skincare collection will go on sale at the upmarket department store The Galeries Lafayette.

She captioned an Instagram picture of one of their shopping bags and one of her products being held in front of the world famous Champs-Élysées in Paris: "@kylieskin is launching in France at @galerieslafayette stores and online on Jan 25! @galerieslafayettechampselysees. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kylie previously insisted it is "normal and natural" to have bad skin days.

The 23-year-old businesswoman particularly struggles with her complexion when she's been travelling or if her work has meant she's spent the day in very heavy make-up, but fortunately her own Kylie Skin range has the products to help.

Asked if she has bad skin days, she said: "Of course! Nobody has perfect skin and it’s completely normal and natural to get a flare up every now and then - especially after heavy glam days and when I’m travelling.

"My new Clarifying Collection has been so helpful for stressed skin. My Clear Correction Complexion Stick is literally a miracle worker. It’s a gel serum solution that’s packed with ingredients like witch hazel, salicylic acid and tea tree oil that target any unwanted surprises. I always have it in my bag."

The mother-of-one - who has two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott - previously confessed she was thankful when she was younger to have her mother, Kris Jenner, on hand to offer her skincare advice.

She said: "My first experience was definitely with face wash! I went through that typical teenage stage and needed a good, simple face wash for day and night. My mom really helped me navigate through all of that - and she knew exactly what products to buy having done it so many times with my older sisters!"