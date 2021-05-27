Kylie Jenner's beauty brands have got a new CEO.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's beauty companies will now be headed up by Andrew Stanleick - who has been Coty’s executive vice president for the Americas since 2017.

Andrew said: "We have a clear plan in place to accelerate growth and ensure these businesses are able to continue to deliver outstanding products that are new, innovative and sustainable ...

"A consumer website will finally allow consumers to seamlessly shop the full assortment of her cosmetics and skincare products."

Whilst Coty CEO Sue Nabi added: "Andrew is a very experienced and respected Coty leader who has demonstrated strong business development acumen, strategic rigor, and customer orientation. This is a great opportunity for Andrew and Coty to fully leverage our global knowledge and capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, distribution, commercial and go-to-market expertise."

Kris Jenner was standing in as interim CEO of Kylie Cosmetic and Kylie Skin.

She said of the new appointment, which will see Andrew take charge: "Andrew is a beauty industry veteran with a proven track record of expanding brands into global markets and we very much look forward to working closely with him to further accelerate the businesses."

Meanwhile, Kris is reportedly working on her own skincare brand.

She said: "I’m obsessed with my skin and have always taken really good care of it. I had my first facial when I was a very young girl and just never stopped, really. It was always a priority … About four or five years ago, I decided to formulate a skincare line … I had some samples done up. So I do have a skincare line that I love that’s ready to go … When the time is right, a year from now, maybe two — I just think it’s really important for older women to realise that if they just take care of their skin, it’s not complicated."