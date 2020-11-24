Kylie Jenner has revealed the secret behind her "sparkling smile".

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has revealed to her 201 million Instagram followers that she uses a BURST Sonic Toothbrush with charcoal bristles to maintain her pearly white teeth.

The 23-year-old beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram Story: "The secret to my sparkling smile?

"BURST. It keeps my teeth squeaky clean and it looks as good as it makes me feel."

Kylie's not the only member of the Jenner clan promoting dental products.

Earlier this month, her older sister Kendall launched a new stain-removal toothpaste.

The 25-year-old supermodel collaborated with MOON and designer Heron Preston on a limited edition orange stain-removal toothpaste sold on global luxury resale marketplace StockX.

Kendall posted about the new product on her Instagram Stories at the time and wrote: "excited about his collab! @heronpreston x @moon #moon_partner."

Heron said: "Working with MOON, felt totally new and unique to what I have worked on in the past. I really wanted to push the opportunity and keep it fun by presenting a toothpaste in my signature orange hue. My mom works in dentistry and always emphasised the importance of oral care when I was growing up. To this day, taking care of my teeth is a top priority and I think my mom is going to be psyched when she finds out that I have my own orange toothpaste now! I'm excited to partner with Kendall, MOON and StockX for this special drop and can't wait to see everyone's orange smiles!"

Tom Woodger, StockX VP of Cultural Marketing, added: "StockX is not only the go-to destination for highly coveted items with cultural value but the lens through which current culture products come to life. This DropX release marks our first foray into the personal care and beauty space and we're excited to be able to support creatives like Heron Preston and the forces behind MOON - Shaun Neff and Kendall Jenner. Affording brands like MOON the opportunity to release products directly to the StockX community is yet another example of how we continue to blur the lines between retail and resale.”