Kylie Jenner will relaunch her signature lip kits with a whole new formula.
Kylie Jenner is relaunching her signature lip kits.
The 23-year-old beauty mogul has updated her original collection of lipsticks with a brand new formula to ensure they are smudge-resistant, vegan, lightweight, and longer-lasting.
Each lip kit - which comes with a matte liquid lipstick and a pencil lip liner - will also come with new packaging in light pink boxes just like her branding.
Sharing a sneak peek of the relaunch in a video on Instagram, she captioned the post: "MEET THE NEW LIP KIT. smudge resistant, vegan, lightweight, 8 hour wear! gave @kyliecosmetics a little makeover. #ComingSoon (sic)"
Kylie first launched her lip kits in 2015 when she was just 18 and the products sold out in less than a minute.
The relaunch news comes after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's beauty companies employed a new CEO Andrew Stanleick - who has been Coty’s executive vice president for the Americas since 2017.
Andrew said: "We have a clear plan in place to accelerate growth and ensure these businesses are able to continue to deliver outstanding products that are new, innovative and sustainable ... "
A consumer website will finally allow consumers to seamlessly shop the full assortment of her cosmetics and skincare products."
Whilst Coty CEO Sue Nabi added: "Andrew is a very experienced and respected Coty leader who has demonstrated strong business development acumen, strategic rigor, and customer orientation. This is a great opportunity for Andrew and Coty to fully leverage our global knowledge and capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, distribution, commercial and go-to-market expertise."
Kris Jenner was standing in as interim CEO of Kylie Cosmetic and Kylie Skin.
She said of the new appointment, which will see Andrew take charge: "Andrew is a beauty industry veteran with a proven track record of expanding brands into global markets and we very much look forward to working closely with him to further accelerate the businesses."
