Kylie Jenner is trying "not to eat meat".

The 23-year-old star has revealed that she is attempting to cut out meat from her diet after she previously tried veganism in 2017.

Showing fans a plate of sweet potato, couscous and broccoli on Instagram, she wrote: "really trying to not eat meat rn so here's my little dinner (sic)"

The beauty mogul - who has three-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott - first switched up her diet when she tried "this whole vegan thing" four years ago when she shared a range of meat and animal produce-free substitutes for her favourite dishes, such as tacos, salsa, and a smoothie.

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star previously admitted she gained 40lbs while carrying her little girl, as she indulged in a lot of sweet treats while expecting.

She admitted in 2019: "[When I was pregnant] I ate lot of Eggos (waffles) - and if you know me, I hate Eggos, always have. "But when I was pregnant, I was like mmm! I ate like three a day. "I just ate like a magnitude of food - so much, so much food. And, I was having a girl, and they say when you're having a girl, you crave more, like, sweets vs. salty, and that was true for me. Like, a lot of Krispy Kremes, a lot of sweets. Nothing weird or crazy, but just really sweet things - ice cream, just whatever I wanted." Kylie later adapted her eating habits to return to her naturally-slender frame. She said at the time: "Honestly, it's all about diet for me. "I'm naturally just a really skinny person...like [sister] Kendall Jenner, but not like Kendall - she's naturally like, model status.

"But, yeah, I always had a really flat stomach, but I never felt it went back to before Stormi until recently. And I feel like it has a lot to do with diet. Like, I really eat very crazy usually, like whatever I want - pizza, pasta, a lot of dairy, and I just kind of cut that all out, and have just been eating better, and I feel like that's the trick for me, personally."