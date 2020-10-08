Kylie Jenner has insisted it is "normal and natural" to have bad skin days.

The 23-year-old beauty mogul particularly struggles with her complexion when she's been travelling or if her work has meant she's spent the day in very heavy make-up, but fortunately her own Kylie Skin range has the products to help.

Asked if she has bad skin days, she said: ""Of course! Nobody has perfect skin and it’s completely normal and natural to get a flare up every now and then - especially after heavy glam days and when I’m traveling.

"My new Clarifying Collection has been so helpful for stressed skin. My Clear Correction Complexion Stick is literally a miracle worker. It’s a gel serum solution that’s packed with ingredients like witch hazel, salicylic acid and tea tree oil that target any unwanted surprises. I always have it in my bag."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has two-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott - always washes her face at night, but has a much lengthier routine she favours when she has the time.

She told Glamour UK: "If I have the time, I’ll go through my whole routine so first I’ll wash my face, then apply my Milk Toner, followed by the Vitamin C Serum, dab on my Eye Cream and then finally the moisturiser to really pack on the hydration.

"I also do face masks and exfoliate once or twice a week.

"I wear sunscreen every day and I make sure to wash my face every night, especially if I’ve been in heavy glam all day or if I’m traveling."

Kylie was thankful when she was younger to have her mother, Kris Jenner, on hand to offer her skincare advice.

She said: "My first experience was definitely with face wash! I went through that typical teenage stage and needed a good, simple face wash for day and night.

"My mom really helped me navigate through all of that - and she knew exactly what products to buy having done it so many times with my older sisters!"