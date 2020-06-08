Kylie Jenner has hailed her daughter Stormi her ''remedy for everything''.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of her sharing a hug with her two-year-old girl - whose father is rapper Travis Scott - and admitted the tot always helps her to heal.

She captioned the photo of the pair: ''my remedy for everything.''

Kylie's latest post comes after she was involved in a high-profile dispute with Forbes, after the magazine insisted she wasn't a billionaire.

The publication accused the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star of spinning a ''web of lies'' about her business, including her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

But Kylie's lawyer, Michael Kump, hit back at Forbes, insisting its article contained ''outright lies'' about the star and demanding the company retract its comments.

He said: ''We have reviewed Forbes' article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a 'web of lies' to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies.

''Forbes' accusation that Kylie and her accountants 'forged tax returns' is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements.''

Prior to that, Kylie took to social media to slam the publication for making ''unproven assumptions''.

She fumed on Twitter: ''what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period ... 'even creating tax returns that were likely forged' that's your proof?

''so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading .. but okay ... i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i'm doing perfectly fine. (sic)''

Last week, the reality star topped Forbes' annual list of highest-paid celebrities.

Kylie is reported to have made as much as $590 million over the past year, putting her way out in front of second-placed Kanye West ($170 million) on the list.

Forbes estimated Kanye's net worth to be $1.3 billion, largely thanks to his Yeezy fashion line.

Kylie's eye-watering earnings came after she sold a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics to the beauty giant Coty.

But the finance magazine - which made its calculations using pre-tax earnings between June 2019 and May 2020 - reiterated its recent claim that Kylie is not a billionaire.