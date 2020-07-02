Kylie Jenner has got a new tattoo in honour of her daughter.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star showed off her latest ink whilst sharing a series of behind-the-scenes videos from a Kylie Cosmetics shoot on her Instagram Story this week.

One video saw her pose with her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, and as her arm extended to hold her camera, fans spotted a small tattoo on her forearm, just below her elbow.

The tattoo reads ''4:43'', which is the exact time her daughter Stormi - whom she has with ex Travis Scott - was born on February 1, 2018.

Kylie's newest tattoo is the latest in her collection of small inkings - most of which are rarely seen by the public - including a phonetic spelling of the word ''sanity'', her grandmother Mary Jo's signature, a tiny heart, and the word ''la'' which was converted from a ''T'' she had to honour her ex-partner Tyga.

The lip kit mogul also has a lowercase ''m'' on her pinky finger, which matches a tattoo on her former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Meanwhile, Kylie recently hailed her daughter as her ''remedy for everything'', following her recent high-profile dispute with Forbes, after the magazine insisted she wasn't a billionaire.

The publication accused the 22-year-old beauty of spinning a ''web of lies'' about her business, including her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

But Kylie's lawyer, Michael Kump, hit back at Forbes, insisting its article contained ''outright lies'' about the star and demanding the company retract its comments.

He said: ''We have reviewed Forbes' article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a 'web of lies' to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies.

''Forbes' accusation that Kylie and her accountants 'forged tax returns' is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements.''