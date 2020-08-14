Kylie Jenner has been blasted by designer Michael Costello for only promoting big brands.

After Kylie shared a picture of herself in a new Balmain dress and tagged the brand's creative director Olivier Rousteing, Costello hit out at Kylie for not supporting up-and-coming designers.

Kylie captioned her picture: ''Thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress,'' and Costello wrote: ''Thank you Oliver [sic] for the perfect bday dress. And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won't tag , mention or @ . . . Unless it's paid (sic).''

He added: ''And thank you to the glam team who always gets tagged no matter what. (this post has nothing to do with me as Kylie only wears something from me once a year and I'm lucky if I get a decent pic to post.

''No shade to any of her team who styles her and no shame to the glam team . Even though we know you can not wait to unfollow me and drag me for filth! It's sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous popular women and they only tag the major high end designers like Oliver but forget about the other ones.

''This has nothing to do with my brand but it definitely has a lot to do with the la designers why not tag at least one ? Not all the time but maybe once in a while (sic).''