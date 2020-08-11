Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West always rely on each other for advice.

Whilst the two siblings have their own beauty brands, they will always ''come together'' if they need help from one another and love being a ''team''.

Kylie said: ''We come together if we need advice ... She'll use mine, I use hers, but how we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate and then we come together if we need advice. There's nothing better than working with your family. We all understand that we're more powerful together, when we're a team.''

And Kylie has praised her sisters for keeping her ''grounded and humble''.

She shared to Quibi show About Face: ''We all keep each other grounded and humble and remind each other of how blessed we are. I can't start acting like a different Kylie and show up to the family dinner...They're like, Who are you today?'''