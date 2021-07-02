Kylie Cosmetics has re-launched as a clean and vegan-friendly brand.

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has revamped her products - including her world-famous lip kits - with all-new formulas that are kinder to the planet and cruelty-free.

In a statement, she said: "I'm so proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all new formulas that are clean and vegan.

"Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance. My new lip kit has eight-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips, and all my new formulas are amazing. I'm excited for everyone to try the new products."

What's more, the products will be available worldwide at stores including Selfridges and Harrods in the UK.

Taking to Instagram to announce the re-launch on July 15, Kylie wrote: "The NEW @kyliecosmetics is officially launching on July 15 on KylieCosmetics.com! Everything is clean and vegan, and I can't wait for you guys to try these new formulas!"

The changes come after Coty acquired a 51 per cent stake in the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's business in 2019.

Meanwhile, the billionaire recently revealed she wants her daughter to run Kylie Cosmetics one day.

The 23-year-old reality star is hoping to pass her business ventures down to her three-year-old daughter Stormi – whom she has with Travis Scott – when she’s older, as she hailed the tot as her “legacy”.

She said: "Stormi is my legacy. I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to.”

Kylie said becoming a mother “changed” her as a person, but admitted she’s still growing “every single day”.

She added: "Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me. I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be."