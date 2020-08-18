Kyle MacLachlan, who starred in the original 'Dune', believes it should have been remade as a television series rather than a film.
The 61-year-old actor played the role of Paul Atreides in the 1984 sci-fi movie, which is now being remade by Denis Villeneuve in a planned two-part adaptation. However, Kyle feels that the story is better suited to the small screen.
He told IndieWire: ''I would lobby for three or more films, because it has that kind of potential to really open up. In my imagination, I always thought it would be great to approach it like a 'Game of Thrones' model, where you have seasons, or at least a 10-part series, or a 12-part series. You could really go from beginning to end.''
Kyle described the original 'Dune' film - directed by David Lynch and based on Frank Herbert's novel of the same name - as a ''flawed gem'' and feels that it is very difficult to recreate.
The 'Twin Peaks' star explained: ''My feelings about it evolve over time. I look at it as a flawed gem.
''It's stunning in so many ways. As a story, and trying to recreate that story, it's almost impossible. It's incredibly dense, and a little bit like a house of cards. If you leave out one element of the story or another, the structure tends to wobble, and you don't get the full effect.''
Kyle - whose role will be played by Timothee Chalamet in the new movie - previously admitted that was ''very excited'' to see Villeneuve's remake of the cult classic.
He said: ''I'm very excited to see it. I'm very much looking forward to the vision Denis has. David Lynch, of course, it's a very specific vision, so this will be something completely different, I'm sure. Why not have both stand on their own merits?''
