Kygo found it "very cool" to be part of DNCE's comeback.

The 'Cake By the Ocean' hitmakers - comprising Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless - announced their return earlier this month and the 30-year-old DJ and producer was delighted to be a part of their new single 'Dancing Feet', describing the collaboration as "fun and organic".

He told People magazine: "I only met Joe briefly at a festival a couple of years ago, but he's a super nice guy. Joe recorded vocals and it just sounded amazing.

"I feel like we're all just very excited about this song, and obviously it's very cool to be part of their comeback."

The Norwegian star is also hoping a collaboration with Coldplay is on the cards as he admitted getting into the recording studio with their frontman Chris Martin was "a dream".

He said: "I've actually been in the studio with Chris Martin, who's definitely one of my favorite artists of all time, a dream for me. Just being in the studio and jamming with him was definitely a very cool experience.

"Definitely, Coldplay would be great. So hopefully we'll get a song together.

"The Weeknd has been on top of my list for a while as well, so I think Coldplay and the Weeknd would be top two dream collabs right now."

The EDM star loves travelling the world performing for millions but admitted the jet lag is "exhausting" but he's able to draw energy from a crowd.

Explaining "sleep" is key to keeping adrenaline high, he added: "[And also] feeling the energy from the crowd.

"You kind of forget that you're tired, and it's just a lot of fun."