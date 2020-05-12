Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitar from Nirvana's iconic 1993 'MTV Unplugged in New York' gig is set to go under the hammer.

Bids on the 1959 Martin D-18E are expected to start at $1million (£810,835) at the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions between June 19 and 20.

As well as the guitar, the winning bidder will get the guitar case Cobain used, which has a poster of Poison Idea's album 'Feel the Darkness' on it, whilst inside is a bunch of guitar strings, picks and a ''stash'' bag.

Julien's Auctions' CEO, Darren Julien, said: ''This important guitar has earned its rightful place in rock & roll history as the instrument played by one of rock's most influential musicians and icons in one of the greatest and most memorable live performances of all time.''

A number of other items belonging to the grunge legends' late frontman - who died in April 1994 - will also be up for grabs, including the shirt he wore in Nirvana's music video for 1993's 'Heart-Shaped Box' from their final album, 'In Utero', and a smashed Fender Stratocaster used by Kurt on the 1994 tour in support of the record.

Plus, fans of the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' hitmakers can get their hands on the 'MTV Unplugged' setlist.

The upcoming auction follows the cardigan Kurt wore at the 'MTV Unplugged' performance being sold at auction for $334,000 (£260,000).

The item - which had been left with stains intact - went under the hammer in New York in October, and is said to be the most expensive sweater ever sold at auction.

According to Darren, the cigarette-burned cardigan is ''the holy grail of any article of clothing that he ever wore''.

Kurt was found dead at his home in Seattle at the age of 27.

The police ultimately concluded that the rocker died on April 5 from a self-inflicted shotgun wound.