Fender is re-issuing the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang guitar in honour of the 30th anniversary of 'Nevermind'.

Nirvana's landmark album reached the milestone on September 24, and in celebration, the guitar makers have launched the custom model, which the late frontman created by mixing the Fender Jaguar and Mustang.

The 'In Bloom' rocker previously shared: “Ever since I started playing, I’ve always liked certain things about certain guitars but could never find the perfect mix of everything I was looking for.

“The Jag-Stang is the closest thing I know.”

Fender recreated the Jag-Stang from sketches Kurt - who died of suicide aged 27 in 1994 - used to design the modified guitar.

The instrument is available in Fiesta Red and Sonic Blue and comes complete with a stunning rosewood fingerboard.

Justin Norvell, EVP of Fender Products, said: “When we took a look at the sketches Kurt Cobain had drawn up for his dream guitar, we were impressed by how intricate his design was.

“We honoured the original model – all the specs on the new Jag Stang are as they were. Nothing new was done to it, we really wanted to keep it aligned with Kurt’s vision.

“Through our long-standing relationship with the Kurt Cobain Estate, we always knew we wanted to bring his vision to life. It’s been an immense honour to help bring his idea to fruition and revive this model.”

The guitar is priced at £1,249.

Meanwhile, Kurt's bandmate Dave Grohl recently admitted he thinks about the Grunge icon so much he still dreams about him.

The Foo Fighters frontman, who was the drummer in Nirvana, still regularly thinks about the man with whom he "went through multiple lifetimes".

The 52-year-old musician said: "I think about him (Kurt) all the time.

"I just had a dream about him two nights ago.

"I only knew Kurt for about three and a half years, but in that time we went through multiple lifetimes.

"Kurt's songs touched the world."