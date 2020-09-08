'The Eternals' star Kumail Nanjiani has insisted that the movie will be ''worth the wait'' for fans.
Kumail Nanjiani says 'The Eternals' will be ''worth the wait''.
The 42-year-old actor will star as Kingo in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film and assured fans that the movie will live up to expectations, although he is also ''in the dark'' in regards to news about the flick.
Kumail tweeted: ''I know there isn't much news yet! I'm in the dark too, trust me. I can't wait for it, whenever it comes.
''But I promise the movie will be worth the wait. It's the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I've ever been part of.''
Kumail also hinted at the ''massive'' scale of Chloe Zhao's movie and how he ''awestruck'' by the sets as he filmed.
'The Lovebirds' star explained: ''And it's massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I've ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day.''
Nanjiani previously revealed that the film, which is slated for release in February 2021, contains a Bollywood dance scene that required ''months'' of training.
He said: ''I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that.
''It's really a workout ... and you know there's like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there's me.''
Kumail also gave some context to the scene, as his character becomes a Bollywood star in the film, even though his character is an Eternal, an immortal alien race who are secretly living on Earth.
He explained: ''My character, for instance, is like 'OK, we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.' So I become a Bollywood movie star, that's my secret identity. We're supposed to keep quiet and I've become the biggest Bollywood movie star.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
It may be rather long for a romantic comedy, but this film has such a...
When Kumail and Emily meet, they're instantly drawn toward one another. Emily is a student...
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
Since the loss of her mother, Doris hasn't really had much companionship. She has her...
Although it presents itself as a rude sex comedy, this movie is actually a prudish...
Vanessa and Jack are a loved up couple expecting their first child, with dreams of...
Joe Toy is struggling under the weight of his over-bearing single father Frank; his rules,...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...