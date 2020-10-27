Dame Kristin Scott Thomas "likes the idea" of 'Rebecca' being seen by a wider audience as the coronavirus pandemic has changed viewing habits.
Dame Kristin Scott Thomas "likes the idea" of 'Rebecca' being seen by a wider audience.
The 60-year-old star plays icy housekeeper Mrs. Danvers in the Netflix adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's novel and revealed that she is keen on more people seeing the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristin told talkRADIO: "It is possibly a wider audience than with a movie release, I do like the idea.
"Having done lots of films that very few people or a select audience see, one of the silver linings to this pandemic is the variety of people who watch the films that you make."
The 'Darkest Hour' actress revealed that even her own viewing habits have changed amid the global health crisis.
Kristin explained: "I'm far more likely to see things that I wouldn't have necessarily bought a ticket at a movie theatre to watch, the audience has sort of broken free, there seems to be fewer barriers.
"I'm just talking about it from my perspective but I certainly think it's very satisfying to know this is going out at the same time to all sorts of different areas of the world and lots of people will be watching.
Armie Hammer, who stars as Maxim de Winter, feels that the movie will provide some entertainment to people stuck at home, although he regrets that it did not get a traditional cinematic release.
Asked if he took satisfaction from 'Rebecca' being released during the pandemic, the 34-year-old actor said: "No, not really. Everyone's locked at home and they need content to devour because everybody's bored and restless. Everybody's stressed and this is all such a very interesting and unique time.
"That being said, I wish our movie was coming and being seen as it was intended too, in theatres and stuff like that because I think this is the best way to consume this media."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
Comedies don't get much darker than this pitch-black British movie, written and directed by Sally...
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
Given the legend that surrounds him, you might be surprised to know that Winston Churchill...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Every threat of sentimentality and melodrama is averted by a seriously strong cast working from...
Mathias (Kevin Kline) is penniless and pretty down on his luck in New York despite...
Reuniting with filmmaker Philippe Claudel (I've Loved You So Long), Kristin Scott Thomas delivers yet...
A fascinating true story becomes a deeply repressed movie in the hands of writer Morgan...
At the height of his career, Charles Dickens finds himself embroiled in one of the...