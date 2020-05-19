Kristin Davis would love to watch her favourite TV characters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old actress - who played Charlotte York-Goldenblatt in 'Sex and the City' - has revealed she's hoping TV studios will eventually make some shows set in the time of the current crisis.

She shared: ''Wouldn't be fascinating to see shows in quarantine, you know characters that we love? That would be really interesting.''

Kristin also revealed which of the 'Sex and the City' characters she'd like to be in lockdown with.

The actress claimed that her own on-screen character would be the most ''prepared'' to deal with the health crisis, but she also feels that Samantha Jones - who was played by Kim Cattrall - would be the most fun amid a lockdown.

She told 'The Talk': ''Charlotte, for sure, I would want to be quarantined, because she'd be prepared.

''She would be stocked up for like six months. Everything would be very very clean. She would have all the Clorox wipes hoarded in her pantry, so I would definitely want to be with Charlotte for that element.

''But I think the most fun would probably be Samantha - but on the other hand, I don't know how she'd like to be cooped up, you know what I'm saying.

''And then Carrie would be so thoughtful and witty and funny and I think that Miranda would just be, like, working. She'd be on the Zoom. She'd be so focused, but it would be a fascinating show.''

Meanwhile, Kim previously claimed 'Sex and the City' stood the test of time because it featured real, empowering women.

The actress - who is also set to star in the drama series 'Filthy Rich' - said: ''What I think people love about shows like 'Sex in the City' and 'Filthy Rich' is strong characters.

''You know, real strong characters. And this is a new chapter, this is another strong character. So I'm really enjoying that.''